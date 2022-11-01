ag-barometer1022LO.jpg

(Courtesy of Purdue/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer/James Mintert.)

Farmer sentiment weakened again in October as the Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer dropped 10 points to a reading of 102. Both barometers' sub-indices also declined this month. The Current Conditions Index dipped 8 points to a reading of 101, while the Future Expectations Index dropped 11 points to a reading of 102.

The “Ag Economy Barometer” is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural producers’ responses to a telephone survey. This month’s survey was conducted Oct. 10-14.

