Agriculture Does Not Stop. That's more evident to consumers now than ever. Many agriculturalists have been sharing photos with #agdoesntstop on social media, and now you can share on social media and submit them by April 30 for the photo contest. The contest is open to anyone involved in agriculture in the state of Oklahoma.Visit www.okcattlemen.org/oca-photo-contest for rules and entry information.
