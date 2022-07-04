The Agribusiness Association of Iowa, Des Moines, Iowa, has announced that Bill Northey, former secretary of agriculture for Iowa, has been named as its new CEO. Northey succeeds Joel Brinkmeyer who retired May 1.
Northey is well known in ag circles in Iowa. An Iowa State University grad, Northey grew up on a family farm in Dickinson County that is still in the family today. Northey’s public service began as a district commissioner for the Dickinson County Soil and Water Conservation District. His involvement with the Iowa Corn Growers Association and the National Corn Growers Association culminated in his role as president of NCGA in 1995-1996. Northey was elected three times as secretary of agriculture for Iowa in 2006, 2010 and 2014. Northey served as Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation for the U.S. Department of Agriculture until January 2021.
“I am excited to be asked to have the opportunity to serve AAI as its CEO," said Northey. “AAI is made up of the leading agricultural companies in Iowa working to promote Iowa agriculture opportunities and support Iowa farmer and agribusiness leadership on improving Iowa’s environment.”
The Agribusiness Association of Iowa is based in Des Moines, Iowa and was formed in 1994. AAI represents members, agriculture-based businesses, as one voice in a uniform, consistent, science based and common-sense approach. The opportunity to succeed is created by a unified agribusiness industry.
