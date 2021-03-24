John Newton, chief economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation, will become the chief economist for Ranking Member John Boozman, R-AR, on the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry.
American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall praised the organization’s chief economist.
“John’s ability to break down agricultural economic and policy information into meaningful and actionable analysis has been a tremendous asset to us and I am grateful for his dedication,” Duvall said. “With his strong leadership, our team of economists built our Market Intel reports into the go-to source for agricultural economic and policy analysis.
“Although I am sorry to see John go, I am also pleased to know he will serve in such an important role informing decisions about legislation that will impact all of American agriculture. The Senate Ag Committee will be in good hands when it comes to understanding the impacts of farm and nutrition policies.
“I wish John all the best in his new role and look forward to our topnotch team of economists continuing to provide impactful economic analyses to enhance the policy development and advocacy goals of this great organization.”
