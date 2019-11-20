October 2019 saw increases in United States sales of self-propelled combines while both 4-wheel-drive tractors and 2-wheel-drive tractor sales fell modestly compared to October of last year, according to the latest data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.
U.S. total farm tractor sales decreased 3.5% in October compared to last year while U.S. October self-propelled combine sales grew 8.1%.
Total U.S. sales of 2-wheel-drive tractors in October decreased 3.5% compared to October last year: under 40 horsepower 2-wheel-drive tractors decreased 3.9%, and sales of 40-100 horsepower tractors fell 4.9%, while sales of 100-plus horsepower tractors grew 1.9 percent. Total October U.S. 4-wheel drive tractor sales notched down 2.8%.
For Canada, October 4-wheel-drive tractor sales fell 51% (from 102 to 50 units sold year-over-year) and self-propelled combine sales decreased 9.2%. October 2-wheel-drive tractor Canadian sales were mixed (11.6% decrease for under 40 horsepower, 6.1% increase for 40-100 horsepower, and 18.8% decrease for 100-plus horsepower).
“This month’s numbers show cause for caution in the ag sector,” said Curt Blades, senior vice president of Ag Services at the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. “We’re hoping a return to stability in global trade policies and practices occurs soon in order to ease uncertainty for North American farmers, and ultimately, agricultural equipment manufacturers.”
