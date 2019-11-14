According to the Nov. 12 U.S. Drought Monitor released Nov. 14, much of the eastern half of the country saw widespread snow and rain combined with record-breaking cold during the week ending Nov. 12. The combination helped alleviate short-term dryness and drought in much of Texas, the Ohio River Valley, the Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast. Meanwhile, the dry pattern continued across California and the Great Basin, leading to a deterioration in conditions. Six weeks into the water year, many parts of the country have yet to see any precipitation, while higher than normal temperatures have kept evaporative demand high.
High Plains
Weather this week in the High Plains was marked by temperature swings ranging from 4 to 16 degrees above normal on Nov. 9, to 11 to 29 degrees below normal on Nov. 11. Most of the region less than 0.5 inches of precipitation. The only changes to this week’s map were in Kansas and Colorado. In Kansas, the west-central region saw the expansion of abnormal dryness (D0) and the southwest saw small degradations in moderate (D1) and severe (D2) drought as precipitation deficits continue to build. Colorado saw a one-category improvement in the north-central part of the state based on feedback from the state coordination group and the cold, snowy start to the winter. SNOTEL sites in the region indicate that the water year is starting off with snow water equivalent values ranging from near to more than 200 percent of normal.
Midwest
Another week of cool weather combined with snow and rain helped alleviate dryness and drought across the region. Ohio and Indiana saw the removal of the remaining pockets of abnormal dryness (D0). Improvements in Kentucky included the elimination of moderate drought. Reports from the state coordination team indicate recovery to streamflow and soil moisture and the removal of the state’s drought declarations.
South
Widespread rain and cooler than normal temperatures across the region led to one-category improvements in southeast Tennessee, west-central Oklahoma, and much of Texas. Improvements in Tennessee are supported by precipitation, streamflow, and soil moisture. In Oklahoma, the northern edge of abnormal dryness was trimmed as precipitation deficits in this area have been erased out to six months. Many of the drought-affected areas in Texas saw weekly precipitation that exceeded 300 to 600 percent of normal, resulting in the elimination of extreme drought (D3) in the northern part of the state and overall reductions to the other categories. The southern part of the state also saw broad areas of improvement. Note that the designation “SL” was added to the southwest region to reflect the short- and long-term nature of the precipitation deficits and impacts.
