The end of the year reminds farmers and ranchers and their families about accomplishments, and they can take pride whether it was a major expansion or less intrinsic but just as valuable.

We’ve asked the editors and writers at High Plains Journal to share with readers a favorite story. As we assembled this piece we could see the diversity in their choices. We hope you enjoy their perspective.

This mural in downtown Ashland, Kansas, is composed of barn quilt squares painted by community members. (Photo by Shauna Rumbaugh.)
(Photo by Luca via Unsplash.)
(Courtesy photo by Kassidy McConville.)
Memorable stories of 2023

Hedging his bets
  • By Jennifer Theurer
  • Updated
With its dense, thorny branches, the Osage orange tree, or hedge tree as it more commonly known, was an early solution to keeping livestock cl…

Taking the long way home
  • By Kylene Scott
  • Updated
Imagine looking in your rearview mirror as you drive away from the hometown you’ve spent the first 18 years of your life in—headed to a new ad…

