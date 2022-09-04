J.P. Dreul is a Nebraska farmer trying to keep Mother Nature from taking the last bits of his legacy and his sanity. Drought has fried his crops and his optimism. Every day, he faces the choice he must make to save his farm. The stability of a job in town would mean a steady income but only he can decide if the cost is too high.

BookReviewSept051Pix.png

Wildflowers Beyond the Road

By Ron Dubas

Morris Publishing

Available at https://buynebraska.com

$19.99

His situation may sound familiar to many farmers and ranchers across the High Plains, but J.P. is the main character in Ron Dubas’s book “Wildflowers Beyond the Road.”

