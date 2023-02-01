Naomi Blohm

Soybean futures prices continue to trade at historically high price levels thanks to continued tight supplies in the United States and strong demand. While the outlook for prices is likely to remain firm at these higher levels for the short term due to tight ending stocks, there is some question as to whether soybean futures prices will remain higher for the latter part of 2023.

Right now the supply side of the equation is uncertain for the 2023-24 crop year due to the reality of how many acres will be planted to soybeans this spring, and what Mother Nature has in store for us this summer. But, we can start to piece together the demand component for the upcoming crop year. And it still is a friendly story.

