The Paycheck Protection Program, enacted last year to provide COVID-19 relief to businesses, is offering a second round of loans. An influx of $284.4 billion has made the additional funding possible.
There are many PPP details, but for farmers and ranchers who are considering applying, here are some things to know about Round 2 of the program:
1. As before, the program operates through the Small Business Administration. The application deadline is March 31. Find the PPP application and learn more at https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources.
2. A coalition of 35 agriculture organizations, including K-Coe Isom and the National Corn Growers Association, has urged Congress to work with the SBA to ensure that farming partnerships and limited liability corporations are eligible to participate in the PPP. We believe that Congress, in passing Section 313 of The Economic Aid Act, intended to provide critical PPP assistance to farmers who are not paid wages and who have net operating losses. Unfortunately, SBA’s interpretation of this provision has significantly limited the relief that Congress intended to afford. Many American farm and ranch families who operate as partnerships and LLCs are currently excluded from receiving PPP assistance. We’ve asked members of Congress to clarify this point to SBA to make sure farmers and ranchers can participate in the PPP on equal footing with other types of business. We’re awaiting further action.
3. Whether or not you received a PPP loan in the first round, you can still apply for one in the second round. Before a second PPP loan is disbursed, you must have received and used the full amount of your first PPP loan.
4. If you operate your farming businesses as a sole proprietor, the PPP loan amount for farmers and ranchers will be calculated using your Schedule F, which shows your gross receipts (your total income before expenses). To be eligible for the PPP’s second round, you have to show a 25% reduction in gross receipts, either year over year (2020 to 2019) or in at least one quarter of 2020 versus the same quarter in 2019.
5. The application process depends on the PPP loan amount. For loans under $150,000, you submit a certification stating you met the revenue loss requirement. If the loan is over $150,000, you’ll need to provide more detailed documentation that substantiates the loan amount and gross-receipt decrease.
6. Covered expenses in this second round are similar to the first PPP. They include payroll costs, utility payments, rent obligations and mortgage interest. For other expenses, such as operating expenditures, property damage, supplier costs or worker protection, I recommend you consult with your tax professional to clarify which ones are covered and what documentation is required.
7. Payroll expenses will still have to be 60% of the loan to be eligible for loan forgiveness.
8. According to the IRS, a new provision under the stimulus program that was signed in December 2020 will allow a business to claim an Employee Retention Credit for 2020. The new option requires using a simplified method on your fourth quarter Form 941 for 2020 if you were denied your requested PPP forgiveness. Prior to this new provision, employers were not allowed to receive a Small Business Interruption Loan under PPP and also get the tax credit.
There are many more PPP provisions to consider. Before getting too far along in the application process—and to ensure you make the March 31 deadline—reach out to your tax professional for help.
Editor’s note: Maxson Irsik, a certified public accountant, advises owners of professionally managed agribusinesses and family-owned ranches on ways to achieve their goals. Whether an owner’s goal is to expand and grow the business, discover and leverage core competencies, or protect the current owners’ legacy through careful structuring and estate planning, Max applies his experience working on and running his own family’s farm to find innovative ways to make it a reality. Contact him at max.irsik@kcoe.com.
