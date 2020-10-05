For the first time in its more than 56-year history, the Colorado Farm Show board of directors announced that its annual event, which was to be in Greeley, has been canceled for 2021.
According to the Colorado Farm Show website, “In the best interest of our vendors, volunteers and visitors, the Colorado Farm Show Board has made the difficult decision to cancel the event in 2021 due to rapidly changing conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
On a typical year it’s estimated that more than 35,000 people attend the three-day show, which includes more than 300 exhibitors. However, with the coronavirus situation across the United States and in Colorado and after talks with both city, county and state officials the directors made the decision to cancel the event, which will return Jan. 25 to 27, 2022.
“Integrity, history and financial commitment were the main factors in making this tough decision over the last five months,” said Erich Ehrlich, Colorado Farm Show board chair, noting there there is a silver lining in keeping with the Colorado Farm Show’s mission statement, “…to promote and support agriculture throughout the State of Colorado through the educational seminars, exhibits, trade show, exchange programs, scholarships and any other method available to assist in obtaining this goal, the board of directors unanimously voted to continue to fully fund and award the 2021 Scholarship Program.”
The 2021 Colorado Farm Show Scholarship applications are due on Nov. 1. For more information, visit https://coloradofarmshow.com/scholarships/.
