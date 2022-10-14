MaxIrsik.jpg

With five interest-rate increases this year, the Federal Reserve is hoping to curb decades-high inflation and stave off an economic recession. September’s rate hike now puts us at an almost 3% rise for 2022 after being flat for nine years.

That’s a big jump. Many expect the Fed to announce more interest-rate increases before year’s end. In fact, interest rates are likely to continue rising until inflation rates start to fall.

