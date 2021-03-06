It was nearly a year ago when Eddie Estes was getting ready for the 66th 3i SHOW, a farm show designed to help farmers and ranchers see the latest in technology and renew acquaintances.
Then the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic led the 3i SHOW president to follow the advice from public health officials and the show, which has been in Dodge City, Kansas, since 2012, had to be put on pause. All indications are the green light is on for 2021 and the show is set for March 18 to 20 at the Western State Bank Expo Center. The 3i SHOW, which has no admission charge, emphasizes industry, implements and irrigation. The show is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 18 and 19, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 20.
Estes said some shows have employed a virtual format, but an opportunity to see the latest in technology and services in person is appealing to vendors and farmers and ranchers. Many success stories about innovation on the farm that occurred from the one-on-one interaction that occurred at the 3i SHOW.
“There is always a lot of fellowship that goes with the 3i SHOW and so we’ve been excited to give it a try in person again,” he said.
Commodity prices, whether grain or livestock, have been on an upswing and Estes says that is a positive sign for the rest of the year. Optimism is one of the traits he admires most about vendors and farmers and ranchers who live the American dream.
“Without agriculture there is no future for anyone of us,” Estes said. “Agriculture is what drives our country and our economy.”
The 3i SHOW, for more than six decades, celebrates that spirit and innovation of the people who call the multi-state High Plains region their home.
The 3i SHOW would not be successful without the support of many volunteers who share the love of Dodge City’s history and hospitality, Estes said. Guests and vendors alike always tell Estes how appreciative they are of the volunteers who go out of their way to make them feel welcome each time.
“It is special to have the support of the people in Dodge City,” he said, because of its rich western heritage.
Besides seeing the latest in innovation that serves the agricultural industry, visitors can also go to special events and activities. Opening ceremonies are planned for 10 a.m. March 18 with dignitaries welcoming vendors and attendees. At 1 p.m. March 19, Dave Nash, owner and operator of Production Plus Irrigation Well Rejuvenation, will inform attendees on economical ways to improve wells at the Presentation Area.
Several intriguing events include a bull sale, a gun show and a horseshoe tournament.
Sutphin Cattle Co., Lamar, Colorado, will have bull sale at 1:30 p.m. March 20 at the Special Events Arena. The cattle company is the sixth largest bull producer in the United States with about 2,500 head of registered cattle. Sutphin Cattle will have bulls on display all three days of the show, culminating with the sale of 30 head of stock.
With the help of Ty Patton, general counsel and auctioneer at McCurdy Auction, the Western Kansas Manufacturers Association is offering a seminar on the hidden ins-and-outs of Kansas rural leases. “Untangling the Confusion Surrounding Kansas Agricultural Leases” will be presented at 3 p.m. March 19 in the Presentation Area.
More than half of Kansas farmland or pastureland is rented, and many of those leases are unwritten or verbal. During his presentation, Patton will explain how this can sometimes pose an issue for landowners when they prepare to sell their real estate if they aren’t familiar with the unique aspects of Kansas landlord tenant law as it applies to farm and pasture leases.
A first-ever gun show is planned all three days of the show, and attendees can visit with gun vendors and private party gun enthusiasts. The show is in compliance with local and state level laws and regulations. Visitors can see a variety of lawful weapons and related accessories.
The Kansas Horseshoe Pitchers Association will have a sanctioned tournament 10 a.m. March 20.
Estes said throughout the event organizers are providing several personal safety measures that will include hand sanitizing stations, making face masks and coverings available, enhanced cleaning and encouraging visitors and vendors to follow social distancing procedures.
Vendors will also be having demonstrations of their products on the grounds and inside the Western State Bank Expo.
For more information, visit www.3iSHOW.com or call 877-405-2883 or 620-227-8082.
Dave Bergmeier can be reached at 620-227-1822 or dbergmeier@hpj.com.
