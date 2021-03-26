An update on federal and state issues was among the presentations offered at the 3i SHOW, March 18 to 20, at the Western State Bank Expo Center, Dodge City, Kansas.
Mike Zamrzla, deputy state director with U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-KS, said the senator and several other farm state lawmakers are urging Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to prioritize reducing U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service overtime fees for very small and small meatpackers based off the provisions included in legislation related to COVID-19 relief.
Zamrzla said the senator was working with fellow Sen. Michael Bennet, D-CO, and U.S. Reps. Dusty Johnson, R-SD, and Angie Craig, D-MN.
In the aftermath of the COVID-19 people have been looking for local sources for meat production and Sen. Moran believes Vilsack’s directive helps meet the needs of consumers, small processors and also farmers and ranchers, Zamrzla said.
“Our legislation directs USDA-FSIS to reduce the fees charged to very small establishments by at least 75% and to small establishments by at least 30%,” the lawmakers wrote in a release Zamrzla distributed to media. “These changes will help build greater resilience in the nation’s food supply chain by addressing the economic disincentive currently in place for small meatpackers to work longer work hours. Further, it will help level the playing field between very small and small establishments versus large establishments capable of operating two full operating shifts and therefore able to avoid these inspection feeds. Consumers will also benefit from greater access and more options for locally sourced meat products provided by small meatpackers.”
Monies were made available in the fiscal year 2021 budget reconciliation package that has been signed into law.
At the state level, Sen. Ron Ryckman Sr., Meade, who took the place of the late Sen. Bud Estes, re-introduced himself to show goers. Ryckman previously served in the Kansas House in the 115th District but retired in 2017. Ryckman is father of House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr., R-Olathe.
The elder Ryckman paid homage to Estes, a long-time friend, who supported business development in western Kansas and Ryckman said he plans to do the same, includes supporting innovation and being a good steward of resources.
“One of my goals is to get broadband coverage to our rural areas,” Ryckman said.
Visitors to the 3i SHOW March 18 to 20 were able to see innovation from air seeders to tillage equipment.
Lawnmowers, wind energy, real estate, harvest equipment and cattle handling equipment were on display. A ranch, Sutphin Cattle Co., sold bulls to finish up the show. A Kansas Horseshoe Pitchers Association tournament and gun show caught the eye of all ages.
Several informational seminars were conducted. They included rural leases presented by Ty Patton and rejuvenating water wells by Dave Nash.
