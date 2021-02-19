The 2021 3i SHOW, to be held March 18 to 20 in Dodge City, is rapidly approaching, and planning continues as exhibitors and attendees will soon be congregating at the Western State Bank Expo Center.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the priority always has, and always will be, the health and well-being of our exhibitors, attendees, volunteers, show staff, county personnel, and expo staff. The board and staff at the 3i SHOW understand the vital role events such as this provide to agricultural and livestock producers.
Throughout the three-day event, the following rules and regulations will be implemented to ensure the health and safety of all in attendance.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the 3i SHOW will provide the following:
Hand sanitizing stations across the show grounds.
Face masks/coverings available at the 3i SHOW Office and Information Booth.
Enhanced cleaning efforts with extra attention to high-traffic areas.
Encouraged social distancing procedures during the event.
Exhibitors will be placed with extra space per exhibit to follow social distancing guidelines.
Exhibitors and attendees are responsible for providing and utilizing their own personal protective equipment.
Face protection or face coverings are not required at this time per WSBE and Ford County guidelines. While not required, it is recommended to wear face protection, social distance, and wash and sanitize hands frequently.
Expo entrances and exits will be arranged so that exhibitors and attendees are not in close contact with each other. Loitering in these areas is strictly prohibited.
Seating for the Special Events Arena and the Presentation Area will be spaced in such a way as to facilitate social distancing.
The Presentation Area will be moved towards the back of the expo center on the concrete side to allow for a larger presentation space.
3i SHOW requires exhibitors to complete a waiver before March 18.
An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any setting where people are present. Exhibitors and attendees are ultimately responsible for protecting themselves and preventing the spread of COVID-19.
If you have been in contact with anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms within the past 14 days of attending the show, have a fever or other symptoms, or are immune compromised, it is recommended to refrain from attending the 2021 3i SHOW.
Please review the current CDC and WHO guidelines prior to the event to remain up to date on current standards and procedures.
For the complete health protocols outline or the COVID-19 Health Acknowledgement & Liability Waiver, visit the Exhibitor Info page of the 3i website, or contact the WKMA office directly toll-free at 877-405-2883 or locally at 620-227-8082. To receive continued updates and information about the 3i SHOW and upcoming events, like the 3i SHOW Facebook Page and follow them on Twitter.
