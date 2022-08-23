40542895134_fb5bcef5a0_k.jpg

Courtesy photo.

Gov. Laura Kelly announced $3.2 million in grants that will be used to assist rural first responders combating opioid abuse. The grants will fund training regarding carrying and administering approved medication for emergency reversal of opioid overdose.

“The opioid crisis impacts families across Kansas, which is why it’s crucial that our first responders have the support and training they need to save lives and bring relief to our communities,” Kelly said. “This funding will be instrumental in helping struggling Kansans access appropriate treatment and recovery support services.”

