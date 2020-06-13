Twenty-six professionals have been selected for the Governor Dolph Briscoe Jr. Texas Agricultural Lifetime Leadership Program, or TALL, as Cohort XVII.
TALL is a two-year program led by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and provides an intensive study of agriculture worldwide in order to equip agriculture industry professionals to lead their fields, said Jim Mazurkiewicz, Ph.D., program director, College Station.
With the agriculture industry constantly facing new and unique challenges, Mazurkiewicz said TALL graduates provide a pool of proven leaders who can provide leadership, insight, knowledge and direction to ensure agriculture is viable in the future.
]TALL XVII Cohort members for 2020-2022 are Giovana Benitez, Edinburg, Hildago County; Randall Carpenter, Earth, Lamb County; Christi Chadwell Short, Rochester, Haskell County; Matt Clifton, Lufkin, Angelina County; Tyler Cross, Corpus Christi, Nueces County; Andrew Dusek, Bryan, Brazos County; Carmen Fenton, Amarillo, Randall County; Kate Fred, Shamrock, Wheeler County; Lance Gilliland, Stephenville, Erath County; Mary Gonzalez, Clint, El Paso County; James “Brennen” Johnson, Ropesville, Hockley County; Katy Kemp, Bridgeport, Wise County; Blair Krebs, College Station, Brazos County; John Leifester, San Antonio, Bexar County; Emily Lochner, Waco, McLennan; John “Chris” Looney, Gainesville, Cooke County; Stephen Loyd, Mertzon, Schleicher County; Bryson McCarty, Littlefield, Lamb County; Samuel Nesbitt, Wolfforth, Lubbock County; Joe Patranella, College Station, Brazos County; Andrew Polk, Fort Worth, Tarrant County; Charles “Chaz” Rutledge, Canadian, Lipscomb County; Isaac Sulemana, Sullivan City, Hidalgo County; Stefen Tucker, Lubbock, Lubbock County; Travis Ward, Dallas, Denton County; and Steven White, Lubbock, Lubbock County.
