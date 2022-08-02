After almost five days of fighting a mighty blaze in northwest Oklahoma, volunteer firefighters and other members of emergency services had a chance to rest. The fire, known as the 217 Fire, broke out on July 25 and continued to spread and threaten the towns of Mooreland and Woodward, Oklahoma, until rain began to fall the evening of July 28. By the next morning Mooreland Volunteer Fire Department deemed the fire extinguished. However, the fire re-ignited Aug. 2.

IMG-0172(1).JPG

(Photo courtesy Travis Case.)

Deep canyons, cedars trees, dry conditions, 105-degree Fahrenheit days and extremely low humidity fueled the fire for days. The 217 Fire burned 21,500 acres in Woodward County and was 10 miles long and a mile and a half wide in some areas. However, if Mother Nature had not decided to let some rain fall, this could be a different outcome.

IMG-0174(1).JPG

(Photo courtesy Travis Case.)
IMG-0173(1).JPG

(Photo courtesy Travis Case.)

