Haley Spitzer sets up her late brother Daniel Spitzer's steer for sale during the 2022 Pratt County Fair 4-H Livestock Auction. The steer sold for 39 times bringing more than $62,000 that will be the foundation of Daniel's Legacy, a mentoring support fund for youth in Spitzer's memory. (Photo by Jennifer Stultz.)
It was late in the morning of the last day of the 2022 Pratt County (Kansas) Fair, but the stands were still packed with business representatives and families when the last lot was led into the 4-H Livestock Premium Auction.
As Haley Spitzer walked her late brother Daniel Spitzer’s steer up, she was followed by Spitzer family members and their closest friends. Then all the 4-Hers in attendance, many in #LiveLikeDaniel t-shirts, gathered around the sale ring, and the auctioneer began his sing-song sales chant. Numerous hands flew in the air to buy Daniel Spitzer’s steer, sharing in the recent tragedy that took Spitzer’s life just a few short weeks earlier. The result was a positive boost that no one could have predicted.
In a small community, when tragedy strikes, everyone feels the pain. Daniel Spitzer, 18, passed away July 4, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas. He had showed cattle at the Pratt County Fair for several years and was also heavily involved in 4-H horse, leadership, and citizenship projects. He had been working with his steer all summer long to exhibit at the county fair.
In his memory, his family sold his steer in the premium auction at the Pratt County Fair to raise funds for Daniel’s Legacy, a non-profit organization used as a mentorship program. The program will help cover costs for youth to be able to attend camps, conventions, clinics, meetings and much more. The Spitzer family hopes that the Daniel Legacy mentorship program will become a long-term program.
When Spitzer’s 2022 steer sold the first time, the auctioneer decided to do a roll-over style auction, which allowed additional bidders to take part and resulted in the steer to selling 39 times for a rough total of $62,000 before add-ons. The Spitzer family was very grateful.
“We were just blown away by the support,” Hannah Lonker, Daniel’s older sister said after the auction. “We never thought we would be able to raise that much money for Daniel’s Legacy.”
Lonker also said they family has appreciated the outpouring of love and support from the community.
“It’s more than words can express,” she said.
Spitzer held a huge role in the community and 4-H and was well-liked by his peers. His fellow 4-Hers were even bidding on Daniel’s steer to spend the money they just earned by selling their own animals in the premium auction.
“We are simply amazed by our community. Daniel was amazing because of you guys and I mean that. So, thank you very much,” Brian Spitzer, Daniel’s father said after the premium auction.
Pratt County 4-H and FFA programs support youth not only through the premium auction and during the show, but also throughout the years in all their activities.
“This is why families find it important to raise their kids in 4-H,” Rhett Newby, Pratt County Extension agent, said.
Others who would like to support this cause may contact the Pratt County Extension office to make donations to Daniel’s Legacy Foundation.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice.
