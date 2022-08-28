Fair better Daniel_s auction.jpg

Haley Spitzer sets up her late brother Daniel Spitzer's steer for sale during the 2022 Pratt County Fair 4-H Livestock Auction. The steer sold for 39 times bringing more than $62,000 that will be the foundation of Daniel's Legacy, a mentoring support fund for youth in Spitzer's memory. (Photo by Jennifer Stultz.)

It was late in the morning of the last day of the 2022 Pratt County (Kansas) Fair, but the stands were still packed with business representatives and families when the last lot was led into the 4-H Livestock Premium Auction.

As Haley Spitzer walked her late brother Daniel Spitzer’s steer up, she was followed by Spitzer family members and their closest friends. Then all the 4-Hers in attendance, many in #LiveLikeDaniel t-shirts, gathered around the sale ring, and the auctioneer began his sing-song sales chant. Numerous hands flew in the air to buy Daniel Spitzer’s steer, sharing in the recent tragedy that took Spitzer’s life just a few short weeks earlier. The result was a positive boost that no one could have predicted.

fair arena LLD.JPG

#LiveLikeDaniel: Long-time Pratt County 4-Her Daniel Spitzer wasn’t able to be at the county fair this year, but he was on the hearts and minds of many throughout the week. (Photo by Jennifer Stultz.)

