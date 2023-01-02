Regina Bird.jpg

As we put a bow on 2022, it was an eventful year in weather. Even in the past month, there were many events that kept meteorologists busy.

With our focus on December, the Plains saw a bit of everything from severe weather to blizzards. Extreme cold also spread across the area for part of the month.

