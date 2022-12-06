Did you get your invitation? The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently mailed survey codes to all known agriculture producers across the 50 states with an invitation to respond online to the 2022 Census of Agriculture at agcounts.usda.gov. If you missed it or prefer paper, the paper questionnaires will follow in December.
The ag census is the nation’s only comprehensive and impartial agriculture data for every state, county, and territory. By completing the survey, producers across the nation can tell their story and help generate impactful opportunities that better serve them and future generations. It is a powerful voice for U.S. agriculture.
You need only respond once, whether securely online or by mail. The online option offers timesaving features ideal for busy producers. All responses are due Feb. 6, 2023.
Farm operations of all sizes, urban and rural, which produced and sold, or normally would have sold, $1,000 or more of agricultural products in 2022, are included in the ag census. Changes for 2022 include new questions about precision agriculture, hemp production, hair sheep, and updates to internet access questions.
The data not only influence business and supply chain logistics, they inform policy and program decisions that directly impact producers, ag operations, and communities across the United States. For the latest news and updates about the Census of Agriculture, visit nass.usda.gov/AgCensus.
