The 2022‐23 National FFA Officer team was elected Oct. 29 during the final session of the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.

unnamed (1).jpg

Courtesy of the National FFA Organization.

Students from Illinois, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia were elected by National FFA Delegates to serve as 2022‐2023 National FFA Officers. They will lead the organization for the next year and were selected from 35 candidates vying for the honor

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.