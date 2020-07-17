The Missouri State Fair announced that the traditional fair will pivot to a youth livestock show, Aug. 13 to 23, 2020. In 1901, the Fair began as a showcase of Missouri agriculture. Staying true to that tradition, the Fair will continue to allow the invaluable agriculture education experience to Missouri 4-H and FFA members by offering a Youth Livestock Show only.
Two primary reasons drove the Fair’s decision:
Public health and safety
We care deeply about the public health and safety of our fairgoers and our community. When the original decision to move forward with the Fair was made, the information and numbers were different than they are now. In collaboration with Governor Parson and the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services it was determined that the best course of action was to work to reduce the number of individuals on the fairgrounds. Best practices for sanitation and public health will still be implemented during the youth livestock show.
Quality outdoor experience
The Fair takes pride in hosting a quality outdoor experience for all fairgoers. That success relies heavily on the support of our partners, sponsors and vendors. As those supporters have evaluated the effect the pandemic has had on their ability to participate, many have had to limit or cancel their participation. Limited concessions will be on grounds to service our exhibitors and their families.
Opening Day Ceremony, Governor’s Ham Breakfast, carnival midway and all other non-youth livestock related events will be cancelled. The Fair will be issuing applicable refunds. Exhibitor camping will still be available through the event. All current reservations will be honored. Exhibitor camping inquiries can be sent to campgrounds@mda.mo.gov.
To stay up to date with the latest information, please visit mostatefair.com.
