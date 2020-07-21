Iowa State University students Rebecca Johnson and Lien Tran have been selected as 2020 Cargill Global Scholars.
The prestigious Cargill Global Scholars Program is an international scholarship program that began in 2013 and offers a scholarship award of $2,500 per year for up to two years.
Rebecca Johnson, a junior in agronomy from Hugoton, Kansas, and Tran, a junior in environmental science from Sioux City, Iowa, will join eight other scholars selected for the program’s eighth leadership development seminar facilitated by Cargill. The seminar will provide training in a variety of business
and leadership skills. They will also each be paired with a Cargill business leader who will serve as their one-on-one mentor for the next 12 months.
In the summer of 2021, Johnson and Tran will rejoin their fellow U.S. cohort members to participate in a five-day global leadership seminar with scholars selected for the program from Brazil, China, India, Indonesia and Russia to further build on their leadership development skills and broaden their global mindsets.
The students selected as Global Scholars demonstrate exemplary academic achievement and leadership potential and study in a field relevant to Cargill’s world of food, agriculture and risk management.
Including Johnson and Tran, 13 Iowa State University students in total have been selected as Cargill Global Scholars finalists since the program’s inception, making Iowa State the top producing university for the Cargill Global Scholars Program in the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.