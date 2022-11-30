IMG_0557.jpg

Journal photo by Kylene Scott.

Members of the U.S. Senate and U.S. House agriculture committees disagreed with a decision by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to deny an exemption for truckers hauling livestock from federal mandates.

The federal agency said approval of the request would not lead to safer conditions for drivers. Its decision was posted online Nov. 29. Several agricultural groups had sought the exemption.

