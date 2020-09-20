The Native American Agriculture Fund has awarded $15 million to 101 grantees for 112 distinct projects to build a stronger food system in Indian Country. This wide array of grants provides direct capital to Native farmers and ranchers through Community Development Financial Institutions, builds value added agricultural businesses for Tribes and creates community driven food systems change.
This historic investment to uplift Native American farmers, ranchers, communities, and tribes will directly benefit 270 unique Tribal Nations in 28 different states. In addition, today’s grants will provide access to credit and financing for over 2,300 Native American Farmers and Ranchers.
Today’s investment will dedicate $4.8 million to Community Development Financial Institutions for 15 projects, $3.2 million to 501(c)3 organizations for 40 projects, $2 million to tribal governments for 22 projects, $2 million to educational organizations for 11 projects and $3 million for 24 traditional foods, advocacy and agriculture Extension projects.
"Today's investment reflects the values of the Native American Agriculture Fund," said Jim Laducer (Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa), Chair of the Native American Agriculture Fund Board of Trustees. "Through the 112 grants awarded today, we are investing in our producers, our tribes, our communities and our future. The impact of this investment will grow our Native American foodways for generations to come.”
“Our mission at the Native American Agriculture Fund is to make grants to sustainably build Tribal food economies. This $15 million dollar investment will not only grow our economies, it will ensure that our Native food systems rebuild stronger than ever through the pandemic,” said Janie Hipp (Chickasaw), CEO of the Native American Agriculture Fund.
