perennialgrasses_original.jpg

A 1935 quadrat is covered in black grama grass (left), versus the same quadrat in 2016 in which grass has been entirely lost to bare ground, surrounded by mesquite shrubs (right). (Photo courtesy of Brandon Bestelmeyer.)

Perennial grasses are economically and biologically important in the Southwest U.S. region, but the abundance of these plants can change dramatically over time. There is concern that declines in grasses are becoming more common. Why grass cover changes, however, is poorly understood.

Scientists at the ARS's Jornada Experimental Range and Army Research Laboratory in N.M. used 100 years of measurements of perennial grass growth from their Long-Term Agroecosystem Research site to identify how climate controls abrupt changes in grass cover. The study showed that both periods of extreme loss and recovery have occurred.

