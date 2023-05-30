After months of severe drought, the floodgates have opened for many areas of the High Plains, creating new challenges. Hereford, Texas, one of the largest cattle feeding areas in the U.S., saw historic rainfall this month when 8-10 inches of rain accumulated in the Texas Panhandle town.
On May 26, at least 2.45 inches of rain fell in 40 minutes, causing the water to rise around the town. The flash flood event left residents with little time to prepare and since the geographic area is extremely flat, the water had no natural exit. Since the Panhandle only averages 15 to 25 inches annually, flooding is not a scenario the area experiences very often.
