Recently, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approved a registration amendment that further limits the use of over-the-top dicamba in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, and South Dakota.

The registration amendment prohibits the use of over-the-top dicamba application on dicamba-tolerant crops after June 12 in Iowa, Illinois and Indiana and after June 20 in South Dakota. For Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana, applications are prohibited after the revised cutoff date or when the soybean crop reaches the V4 stage, whichever comes first. South Dakota is not subject to the V4 restriction. These changes will take effect immediately for the 2023 growing season.

