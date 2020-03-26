There's no McDonald's where I live so I cook quite a bit for my family. This means I often run out of ideas of what to cook, so when a specific request is made I generally oblige.
Recently my 11-year-old son requested potato salad. Even he realizes it is odd that he likes it. I really didn't care for potato salad until a few years ago. It just wasn't my favorite. He lamented that it is rarely served at school because it just isn't a favorite of most of the other students. He likes it though and he asked me to make some. As I said before, I was happy to oblige.
That happiness is partly due to an incident I think of every time I make this particular salad. About 10 years ago, when I only lived two hours from my parents, my husband and I were throwing a birthday party for our oldest son. My mom called to see if I needed her to bring anything. We chatted for a bit before I casually mentioned that I hadn't started the potato salad. In my mother's eyes this was a development of disastrous proportions. She yelled into the phone and at my dad, "James! We've got to go! She hasn't even started the potato salad yet!"
This outburst from her struck me as funny because my mom isn't easily rattled. Between her career as a cake decorator and the decades she spent raising cattle and farming with my dad, there wasn't too much that would bring about this sort of reaction. I've watched her set up a wedding cake the length of an eight foot banquet table with nary a bead of sweat on her brow. She did look a little nervous when my dad tried to teach me how to work farm ground, but we were all a little shaky that day. So to get this sort of reaction over potato salad was unexpected.
I started on it as soon as I hung up the phone. It turned out fine, if a little on the crunchy side. Don't ask. It was a new and improved recipe that needed some more improvement. No one was coming just for the potato salad, but, by gosh, my mom was going to make sure there was some on the table.
