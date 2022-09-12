Arkansas 4-H Excellence Awards

From left to right: John Thomas, managing director of the Arkansas 4-H Foundation, Deacue Fields, vice president of agriculture for the UA System; Darlene Baker, 4-H Foundation board member; Morse; Angie Freel, director of Arkansas 4-H; and Bob Scott, head of the Cooperative Extension Service. (Photo by Ryan McGeeney, U of A System Division of Agriculture.)

Janna Morse’s service to others took root in Washington County more than a decade ago and has since expanded far beyond Arkansas’ borders. The West Fork teen recently received the 2022 Arkansas 4-H Governor’s Award, the highest honor an Arkansas 4-H member can receive.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Morse, 18, as the winner in a recorded message played during the Arkansas 4-H Awards of Excellence ceremony at the University of Arkansas, where more than 300 4-H members from across the state are competing in statewide events.

