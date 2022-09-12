Janna Morse’s service to others took root in Washington County more than a decade ago and has since expanded far beyond Arkansas’ borders. The West Fork teen recently received the 2022 Arkansas 4-H Governor’s Award, the highest honor an Arkansas 4-H member can receive.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Morse, 18, as the winner in a recorded message played during the Arkansas 4-H Awards of Excellence ceremony at the University of Arkansas, where more than 300 4-H members from across the state are competing in statewide events.
The Governor’s Award, started in 1983, is available to former state 4-H record book winners. Applicants are judged based on their project record books, their application and an interview.
Morse, a member of Washington County 4-H, has excelled in her food and nutrition project with a focus on combating food insecurity and hunger. She has represented Arkansas 4-H at the 4-H Healthy Habits Conference and the National 4-H Healthy Living Summit, both in Washington, D.C., as well as at National 4-H Congress in Atlanta.
A self-described “shy child,” Morse said 4-H has taught her to step outside her comfort zone. “4-H has given me a foundation of confidence and made me an avid goal-setter,” she said. In Washington County, Morse has shared her diverse American, Asian and Hispanic heritage through food. When the Fayetteville-based M & N Augustine Foundation had to cancel its international food fundraiser due to COVID-19, Morse marketed Eastern cuisines, helping the nonprofit exceed its fundraising goal.
She continues to work with the nonprofit, which assists people affected by catastrophic loss. Morse also created a teen community service group that raised $600 for the Salvation Army, packed 180 meals for the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, and gathered and distributed feminine products to 100 local women in need.
This fall, Morse will attend the University of Arkansas to study international and global relations, with an emphasis on peace, security and human rights. One day, she said she hopes to have a career as a foreign service officer. Her parents are James Morse and Palika Dias-Morse. Morse received a $3,000 scholarship, an engraved silver tray, and her name will be added to a plaque on permanent display at the C. A. Vines Arkansas 4-H Center.
