The 61st annual Texas State 4-H Horse Show will be July 23 to 28 at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. (Photo by Courtney Sacco, Texas A&M AgriLife.)

Due to the increasing popularity and reach of the Texas State 4-H Horse Show, significant changes are on the horizon to meet more participant needs and continue the show’s trajectory for growth and impact.

This year’s 61st annual Texas State 4-H Horse Show is open to the public from July 23 to 28 at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan.

The Texas State 4-H Horse Show is an opportunity to exhibit horses and demonstrate horse-riding skills. (Photo by Courtney Sacco, Texas A&M AgriLife.)

