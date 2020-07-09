Iowa county fairs are adapting to the pandemic in a wide range of ways—shortening schedules, cutting out concerts and fireworks, and even postponing until 2021 altogether. But one constant is the need to adapt 4-H/FFA shows to reward the work of the members while providing for their safety.
Steffes Group has conducted county livestock auctions for decades. And this year, they’re continuing that tradition by using the company’s online auction platform to enable families to get the livestock sold, according to company representative Tim Meyer.
“In most cases, the kids aren’t even able to leave their animals overnight. They just bring them for the judging and then have to take them home that evening. Live auctions the way we’ve conducted them in the past just aren’t possible in many cases this year, so we decided to offer our online auction services to as many counties as possible,” said Meyer.
“Those of us who earn our living marketing agricultural assets have an obligation to our future farmers. Everybody’s having to adapt in many ways. But the kids have worked hard all year and deserve to be rewarded for their work,” said Meyer.
The Lee County Junior Online livestock auctions for swine, sheep, goats and beef will open for bidding July 9 and close July 13.
The Henry County auctions for swine, sheep, goats and beef will run from July 15 to 20.
The Louisa County 4H/FAA youth exhibition will have online auctions July 13-27 for rabbits and poultry, sheep, goats and beef.
Des Moines County Fair Youth Livestock Auction, opening July 29, will include beef, sheep, goats and swine.
Information on all of these and other auctions is available at www.steffesgroup.com or by calling 319-385-2000.
