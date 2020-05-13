In a May 12 Facebook post, the Sedgwick County Fair Board announced that the Sedgwick County Fair originally scheduled for July 8 to 11 has been canceled due to COVID-19.
"We take public health and safety seriously and so after much discussion we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Sedgwick County Fair. We are truly sorry for the inconvenience and for the disappointment," the announcement stated.
The fair board said those who made an advance purchase would be contacted about a refund.
"Thank you for understanding and we look forward to seeing everyone next year!" the announcement concluded.
In a followup post, organizers noted that Sedgwick County Extension Office made the decision about canceling 4-H fair events as well.
