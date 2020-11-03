Ryder Klaassen, son of Chris and Ginger Klaassen, was awarded the overall grand champion award showing his Doublestop CL Plus variety in the 2020 Oklahoma 4-H/FFA Junior Wheat Show. Klaassen placed 1st in production and milling and 3rd in baking, earning him the title of 1st place as the FFA champion and overall grand champion of the 4-H and FFA Junior Wheat Show. Klaassen is from the Hydro-Eakly FFA chapter.
Logan Chance, daughter of Jordan Chance and Chassidy Bedwell, placed 1st overall in the 4-H division while showing her Smith’s Gold variety at the 2020 Oklahoma 4-H/FFA Junior Wheat Show. Chance placed 4th in production and milling and 1st in the bake contest earning her the title of 1st place and 4-H champion overall. Chance is a member of the Okeene 4-H club in Blaine County.
Klaassen, a member of the Hydro-Eakly FFA in Caddo County, received $2,000 in scholarship money for his accomplishments with his Doublestop CL Plus variety. Oklahoma Genetics Incorporated presented a $1,000 premium on top of those awards to Klaassen for winning 1st place and then Grand Champion overall in the FFA competition with the Doublestop CL Plus variety since it was an OGI Inc., release. Klaassen also received a $500 premium for being FFA champion and grand champion from WestBred. Klaassen received a $350 premium from the Oklahoma Wheat Research Foundation, along with a $45 premium for production, milling, bake contest and trophy. Klaassen would have normally won a $3,000 scholarship but with his previous winnings has now maxed out his scholarship potential during his 4-H and FFA career.
Chance, a member of the Okeene 4-H club in Blaine County, received $3,000 in scholarship money for her accomplishments with her Smith’s Gold variety. Chance also won a $500 premium from Oklahoma Genetics, Inc., $250 scholarship from Westbred, $100 premium from Oklahoma Wheat Research Foundation along with a $40.00 premium for production, milling, bake contest and a plaque for first place baking. In all, $16,000 in scholarship money was given away at the banquet. Scholarships are funded by Check-off dollars and awarded to the top five 4-H and top five FFA entries. The contest is sponsored by the Oklahoma Wheat Commission, Oklahoma Wheat Research Foundation, Oklahoma Genetics Incorporated, Westbred, Oklahoma State University and the Oklahoma Department of Career Technology and Education.
The Oklahoma Wheat Commission works to promote greater utilization of wheat in both domestic and international markets through research, market development, and public education. Five wheat producers representing designated districts across the state serve as the Oklahoma Wheat Commission’s board of directors. Current officers are Kenneth Failes, Chairman, Cherokee; Tom Stephens, Vice-Chairman, Guymon; Michael Peters, Secretary-Treasurer, Okarche; David Gammill, member, Chattanooga and Don Schieber, Ponca City, member.
