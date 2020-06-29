More than $200,000 in scholarships were presented to Panhandle-area 4-Hers recently at the Texas 4-H Virtual Celebrate 4-H event.
“This was an incredible group of 4-H members, and we are so thankful for the donors who made this possible,” said Bailee Wright, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service 4-H youth development program specialist, Amarillo.
Texas 4-H Opportunity Scholarships are academic scholarships awarded each year to applicants based on their academic record, 4-H experience and financial need. According to the Texas 4-H Foundation, more than $2.5 million in scholarships were awarded to over 200 4-H members this year.
Area recipients and their scholarships are as follows:
Carson County—Kade Miller, Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, $20,000; and MacKenzi Miller, Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, $20,000.
Dallam County—Kallie Childress, San Antonio Livestock Exposition, $20,000; Luke Daniels, Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, $20,000; Natalie McDaniel, Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, $20,000; and Auburn Sorrels, Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, $20,000.
Deaf Smith County—Cutter Pohlman, Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, $20,000.
Hemphill County—Alexander Smith, Ft. Worth Stock Show Syndicate, $10,000; and Carleigh Thompson, Farm Credit Associations of Texas, $3,000.
Moore County—Kyle Stroebel, Ft. Worth Stock Show Syndicate, $10,000.
Oldham County—Heidi Gruhlkey, Davidson Foundation, $5,000; Jackson Neelley, Richard Wallrath Educational Foundation, $10,000; and J’Cee Petty, Richard Wallrath Educational Foundation, $10,000.
Randall County—Lucas Bradshaw, Texas Brush Country SCI, $3,000; and Miles Huffhines, Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, $20,000.
