A record 1,694 FFA and 4-H members recently participated in the 2022 Oklahoma State Fair Livestock Judging Contest at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City. The contest, sponsored by the Oklahoma Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers committee, kicked off the festivities for the 2022 Oklahoma State Fair.

Students had the opportunity to evaluate several species of livestock, including market and breeding classes of beef, sheep and swine. In addition to the animal evaluation, participants answered questions in two classes.

