For almost 30 years, the Northern International Livestock Exposition has awarded scholarships to deserving FFA and 4-H students. The criteria being that applicants have been actively involved in their communities, leaders in their respective programs, excelled in the classroom, and participated in NILE events.
Scholarship applications and guidelines can be found at www.thenile.org, or by contacting the NILE Office at 406-256-2495. Applications must be submitted to the NILE Office by March 4 by 4 p.m. (Postmarked March 4 will not be accepted.) Applications incomplete or late will not be considered. Scholarships will be awarded and announced in early April 2020. Similar to previous years, the NILE Scholarship Committee will be awarding five levels of scholarships:
High School One Time Scholarship—Awarded to high school seniors that meet the qualifications listed in the guidelines.
Secondary Scholarship—This is also a one-time grant for students already enrolled in college or a vo-tech school meeting the qualifications.
Shining Star—All qualified applicants are eligible. This scholarship is for an applicant that stands out in the crowd.
Needle In The Haystack—This scholarship will be awarded to any NILE scholarship applicant if they attend Stetsons & Stilettos in June 2020. The winner will be randomly drawn that night.
Rolling Scholarship—The rolling scholarships will be offered to a select group of high school seniors who will have the opportunity to renew the scholarship yearly, up to four years of their secondary education. Recipients of rolling scholarships will be chosen from the pool of applicants that are current seniors in high school.
Each year the NILE touches the lives of nearly 10,000 youth and provides over $55,000 in cash and live animal scholarships. Major highlights of NILE Youth Programs are the NILE Merit Heifer Program, 4th Grade Ag Education, Jr. Fed Livestock Show, Scholarship Program, and Internship Program. Live Animal scholarships are donations of heifers to kids in the Merit Heifer Program.
