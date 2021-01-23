The National 4-H Council has announced the election of a New Mexico State University College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences associate dean to its board of trustees. Jon Boren, director of the NMSU Cooperative Extension Service, is one of two new members to the board.
He joins Abby Durheim, 4-H Youth Alumni Advisory Committee member and a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, in the new role.
“4-H is the positive youth development program of the Cooperative Extension Service and the land-grant university system,” said Boren, who has been the associate dean and Extension director since 2008. He joined NMSU in 1996 as an assistant professor and Extension wildlife specialist after completing his bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees at Oklahoma State University.
“Every young person should have the opportunity to be in a program that allows them to grow and open opportunities for success. The 4-H program does just this, provides youth with life skills, new experiences and opportunities to succeed,” he said.
Boren has served on numerous regional and national Cooperative Extension Service committees and boards including the Extension Committee on Organization and Policy Budget and Legislative Committee and its 4-H Leadership Committee.
The two new members will be key partners in the board’s work to support the 4-H system’s ambitious goal of reaching 10 million young people by 2025, with a special focus on promoting youth voice and supporting 4-H’s ongoing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.
