Nebraska 4-H events will be front and center at the 2020 Nebraska State Fair.
The Nebraska State Fair Board voted June 30 to shift the focus of the 2020 Nebraska State Fair to emphasize youth development opportunities, with some other exhibits, activities, concerts and other events canceled in light of concerns about COVID-19. Specifically, 4-H and FFA events will be the focus of the 2020 fair, which is scheduled to take place Aug. 28 through Sept. 7 in Grand Island.
Nebraska Extension began adapting 2020 4-H programming to virtual formats back in March, when social distancing and other directed health measures were first put in place. At the same time, Extension professionals began planning for the possibility of adapting events for both county fairs and the Nebraska State Fair to adhere to health directives.
Extension professionals and partner groups are still working out the details of what livestock shows, public speaking and other live events, and static exhibits will look at this year’s fair. Nebraska Extension will continue to work with the City of Grand Island, the State Fair Board, the district health department, and other partners leading up to the fair. More information may be found at 4h.unl.edu.
Nebraska has one of the highest 4-H participation rates in the nation, with one in three—a total of over 140,000—youth engaged in the program statewide.
