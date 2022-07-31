0801MidwestWesternRegionalRoundup1Pix.jpg

Photo courtesy of Nebraska Soybeans.

The future of soy in Southeast Asia is a hot topic and was the focus of the recent annual Asia Soy Excellence and Protein Summit held in Bali, Indonesia, and organized by U.S. Soybean Export Council and U.S. Soy industry partners. Stakeholders from regional soy food and beverage industries convened for the annual 2-day event along with senior food science and nutrition managers, leaders in R&D and quality assurance, health professionals, and university and government officials.

Dialogues and presentations around the sustainable practices of United States soy helped differentiate and elevate the benefits of U.S. soy in food use and show its potential to help bring a lower carbon footprint for soy in the Southeast Asia region.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.