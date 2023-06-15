20230606-4hfm-1.jpg

Some members of the Eager Eagles 4-H Club in Moniteau County at a food drive. Moniteau County 4-H’ers raised 51,459 meals in the 2023 4-H Feeding Missouri campaign, the most of any Missouri county. (Photo courtesy of University of Missouri Extension.)

Missouri 4-H clubs across the state have finished the fifth annual 4-H Feeding Missouri initiative. Each year, 4-H partners with Feeding Missouri and Missouri Farmers Care’s Drive to Feed Kids to bring awareness and raise resources addressing food insecurity.

Last fall, during University of Missouri Extension and Engagement Week, 4-H challenged participants across the state to fight hunger. From January through April, 4-Hers participated in a friendly competition to raise the most meals for local families. They held food drives and fundraisers, volunteered services and provided education and outreach activities. Through these efforts, 4-H members raised the equivalent of 711,268 meals this year for food-insecure Missourians, bringing the five-year cumulative total to 1,723,331 meals.

