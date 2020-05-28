4-H clubs across Missouri have raised nearly 300,000 meals to feed hungry families—far exceeding their 250,000-meal 4-H Feeding Missouri Food Drive goal for 2020.
The second annual 4-H Feeding Missouri food drive, in partnership with Missouri Farmers Care Drive to Feed Kids, ran Jan. 1 through April 30. Even with in-person local drives, fundraising, volunteer service, and education and outreach activities unexpectedly suspended due to COVID-19 for most of that time, 4-H clubs successfully inspired donors to contribute.
The $5 “Give a Hand” campaign in the drive’s final weeks helped 4-Hers raise the equivalent of 297,132 meals. The donations go directly to Feeding Missouri, a coalition of the state’s six major food banks that provides hunger relief through a network of more than 1,600 community-based food programs in every county and the city of St. Louis.
At a virtual event celebrating the drive’s successful end, Missouri 4-H Director Lupita Fabregas singled out Webster County for raising 61,391 meals, the most of any county. In recognition of their special effort, Webster County 4-Hers will have an opportunity to participate in a leadership program later this year.
