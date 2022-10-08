1010MidwestWesternRegionalRoundup1Pix.jpg

Pictured, from left, are Lila Wantland, Whitney Yerina, and Payton Nix. (Photo provided by University of Missouri Extension.)

Missouri 4-H’s dairy judging team finished first overall recently at the 2022 All-American Dairy Show Invitational Youth Dairy Cattle Judging Contest in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The team of Payton Nix, Lila Wantland and Whitney Yerina finished ahead of Florida and Kentucky to win the contest.

“All three team members finished in the top 20,” said Karla Deaver, University of Missouri Extension 4-H youth development specialist and co-coach of the team. “They were very consistent across breeds, and that gave us the edge.”

