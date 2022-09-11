“Making the best better” for generations of Missouri 4-H club members, 40 volunteers recently joined the 2022 Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame at State Fair Community College in Sedalia. The Missouri 4-H Foundation recognizes individuals who have created a legacy of service to 4-H by honoring them with membership in the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame, said Rachel Augustine, director of the Missouri 4-H Foundation.
“The 4-H program would not be possible without our dedicated volunteers,” Augustine said. “They are the backbone of 4-H, supporting and nurturing thousands of young people every year. We are proud to recognize these dedicated people who have helped shape 4-H history.”
Inductees from 34 counties established a legacy totaling 1,042 years of service to 4-H. Friends and family members attended the 16th annual event, which was sponsored by FCS Financial and the Missouri State Fair in partnership with the Missouri 4-H Foundation.
2022 Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame inductees include the following: George Ballay, Barry County; Suzan Harris, Barry County; Lendi and Jerry Davis, Barton County; Anita Campbell, Benton County; Debbie Clevenger, Caldwell County; Steve Hartman, Callaway County; Shawn McAfee, Clark County; Becky Heimsoth, Clinton County; Don Schwartze, Cole County; Homer and Lillian Twenter*, Cooper County; Fannie Lea, Crawford County; Linda Eggerman, Dade County; Duane* and Dianne Barton, DeKalb County; Sharon Strubberg, Franklin County; Nancy Stephan, Gasconade County; Hetherington Meat Processing, Henry County; Lori and Eugene Meyer, Jasper County; Marilyn Langguth, Johnson County; Tonya Hamlin, Knox County; Lafayette County Truck & Tractor, Lafayette County; Penny Harrington, Lawrence County; Deann Turner, Lewis County; Krysti Henke, Lincoln County; Dick Liedorff*, Linn County; Janet Zion, Livingston County; Rose Hudson, Marion County; Laura Long, Monroe County; Bess A. Gamm, Pike County; Lori Robinson, Ralls County; Donna Lewis, Randolph County; Kim Zimmerman, Ray County; Jerry and Barb Blomme, Scotland County; Judy and Spencer Stille, St. Charles County; Debbie Metcalf, Vernon County; and Mary Ruth Jaspering, Warren County. *not a posthumous award.
