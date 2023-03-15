Missouri 4-H has taken a big step forward in communicating with 4-Hers across the state by launching the Missouri 4-H app. When downloaded, it not only gives the user access to the statewide app but also lets user to choose county-specific apps.
The St. Charles County app is live and several more counties will be added very soon. It is available to download free from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
The app was designed with youths and families in mind, says Sherry Grace, Missouri 4-H marketing and communications coordinator. Users will find information on events, awards available, project resources and a calendar for statewide events. Users can check Missouri 4-H’s social media feeds and take a selfie in the photo booth.
Grace says she hopes users choose to post their selfies on their own social media feeds with the hashtag #MO4HGoesMobile to encourage others to download the app.
In the statewide app users will also find useful links in the side menu, including a newsletter archive, access to 4-H Online help and the Clover Catalog. The app can also be used for scavenger hunts, quick lessons, evaluations and more, she says.
