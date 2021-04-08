The deadline to apply for Kansas Livestock Foundation scholarships is April 20. To access the application, students can click here. One application applies to all scholarships
KLF scholarships are made possible by several allied industry partners; buyers and sellers at the KLF Club Calf Sale; those establishing scholarships in honor of a family member; and donors and bidders in the Kansas CattleWomen Silent Auction held during the KLA Convention.
New this year is the Altosid IGR $1,000 Scholarship to be awarded to a college student entering their junior or senior year, graduate school or vet school at Kansas State University or Fort Hays State University and pursuing a degree in agriculture.
Members can help support this scholarship through their purchase of feed or mineral that includes the feed-through horn fly control Altosid IGR. For every ton purchased between now and May 31, Central Life Sciences will donate $10 to the scholarship fund. Visit AltosidIGR.com/rebate to submit proof of qualifying purchases.
Also new this year is the Farmers Feed $500 scholarship. This award will go to a student attending a Kansas junior or senior college and pursuing a degree in animal science or ag communications.
