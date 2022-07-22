For the first time ever, Kansas has won the national 4-H shooting sports Tom Davison Sweepstakes Trophy.
The group of Kansas 4-Hers beat out 39 other states—which included 169 teams and 691 competitors—to win the week-long event, recently held in Grand Island, Nebraska.
“Winning the competition felt like one of those moments where a person is too awestruck to react—surreal if you will,” said Riley County 4-Her Bryce Beckman.
Nancy Becker, president of the Riley County 4-H Foundation and national coordinator for the Kansas team, credited the team’s coaches and the youth participating with doing “a great job.” While some team members placed high in their individual events, she said the points scored by all Kansas participants contributed to the Sweepstakes trophy.
“It’s those (top overall) results and the whole team effort that won the trophy this year. I’m proud of all of them.”
The shooting sports national championship is open to 4-H members ages 14 to 18 who compete in nine disciplines: air pistol, air rifle, compound archery, recurve archery, hunting skills, muzzleloading, shotgun, small bore pistol, and small-bore rifle.
Participating states are allowed to enter up to four youth in each discipline at the national competition. The state with the highest overall team ranking wins the Tom Davison Sweepstakes Trophy.
Kansas 4-Hers are eligible for the national team based on having participated in the state shooting sports match. Kansas selects teams based on each 4-Her’s rank, state match results and applications received.
Becker said Kansas’ team included 36 youth from 22 counties competing in all nine disciplines.
