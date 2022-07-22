For the first time ever, Kansas has won the national 4-H shooting sports Tom Davison Sweepstakes Trophy.

NSS-Championships-logo.png

The group of Kansas 4-Hers beat out 39 other states—which included 169 teams and 691 competitors—to win the week-long event, recently held in Grand Island, Nebraska.

