I recently returned home from the Kansas State Fair and was extremely impressed by the talent and diversity of the Kansas State 4-H members. As a Kansas 4-H member myself, I know how much hard work goes into each and every project. Yet once again, Kansas 4-H youth knocked it out of the park, from livestock to leadership it was truly outstanding.
It is genuinely amazing to see 4-H members from all over Kansas come together for one sole purpose, to Make the Best Better! Seeing the remarkable things Kansas 4-H youth are achieving is both motivating and breathtaking. The State Fair is honestly one of the biggest highlights in Kansas 4-H and it just keeps getting better!
