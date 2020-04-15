Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, on April 9 Kansas State University Research and Extension extended its ban on all face-to-face extension programs, meetings and events through July 4. This has affected several popular summer 4-H events in Kansas.
“For the health and well-being of our 4-H families, volunteers, and professionals, all in-person 4-H events, contests and activities at the state, regional, district, county and local levels are to be postponed, canceled or converted to non-face-to-face experiences. This applies to scheduled events, contests and activities that are led by local 4-H volunteers as well,” said Wade Weber, state 4-H program leader/4-H youth development head, in a notice to Kansas 4-H families.
The following state 4-H–coordinated events are affected:
- Discovery Days;
- 4-H camps;
- Campference;
- Insect Spectacular;
- Geology field trip;
- MYPI;
- Shooting Sports matches;
- Shutterbug photo event;
- District horse shows; and
- District dog shows.
Alternative, online options for learning will be offered. County fairs are not affected by the decision, though local fair boards may make COVID-19-related changes at a later time.
“We know this is an incredible disappointment and recognize how much everyone looks forward to these 4-H events. We will make every effort to shift as many of these events as possible to internet-based learning and showcase opportunities,” Weber said.
“The cancellation of camp significantly impacts the Kansas 4-H Foundation and Rock Springs Ranch,” said Kansas 4-H President/CEO Jake Worcester in a release. “We are evaluating operations beyond June 2020 and the best options for moving forward to Camp 2021. Additionally, we are adjusting our focus to fundraise for the immediate needs of Kansas 4-H and Rock Springs Ranch.”
State 4-H staff members continue to work remotely. More information is available at https://www.kansas4-h.org.
